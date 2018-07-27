3M Co Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

MMM stock opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after purchasing an additional 318,088 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

