$39.28 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (MODN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $39.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.24 million and the highest is $39.31 million. Model N posted sales of $34.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $153.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.93 million to $164.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Model N had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Model N opened at $20.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Model N has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $606.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,928 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $34,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,588.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $128,017.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,813.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,778 shares of company stock worth $17,723,211 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Model N by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Model N by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Model N by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Model N by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.