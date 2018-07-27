38,900 Shares in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,349,000 after buying an additional 113,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CalAmp by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CalAmp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 102,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CalAmp by 48.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $266,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,125. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

