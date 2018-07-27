3,713 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,927,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,778 shares of company stock worth $7,538,157. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal opened at $89.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

