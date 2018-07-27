$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $35.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.54 million and the highest is $35.71 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $141.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.43 million to $142.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.96 million to $150.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 53.30%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust traded up $0.15, hitting $24.89, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 412,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,325. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,690,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,761,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,224,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,359,000 after buying an additional 215,144 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,016,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 779,655 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

