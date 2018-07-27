3,293 Shares in CSX Co. (CSX) Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $123,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $124,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

