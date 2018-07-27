3,195 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 736.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 115,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $168.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.5952 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

