2U (TWOU) Shares Down 6.8%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares were down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.99. Approximately 896,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 562,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Get 2U alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.44 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.