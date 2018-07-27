28,000 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 74.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Continental by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,907,000 after purchasing an additional 568,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 485.0% during the first quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of United Continental opened at $81.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

