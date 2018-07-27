254,156 Shares in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 6.52% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF opened at $67.71 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.