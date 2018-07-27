2,025 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $9,489,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. ValuEngine raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price target on Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

