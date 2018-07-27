$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.34. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Hasbro announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

