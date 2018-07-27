1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM (FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM opened at $9.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1st Tr Sr FR 20/COM has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

There is no company description available for First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term.

