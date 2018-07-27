19,735 Shares in ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,871,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ArQule by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lindsay bought 23,900 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $63,813.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,213. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 8,446 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,359.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,257 shares of company stock worth $171,425 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $5.52 on Friday. ArQule, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

