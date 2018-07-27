185,434 Shares in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 185,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 13,834.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,976,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,092 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,984,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Capital Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,351,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Capital Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 7.01%. analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.4022 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

