183,600 Shares in Tractor Supply (TSCO) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 183,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

