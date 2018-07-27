16,833 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,833 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $220,296.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $221,919.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,297.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,369 shares of company stock worth $1,452,998. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. JMP Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

