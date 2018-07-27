14,806 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF opened at $20.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th.

