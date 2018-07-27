14,806 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000.
Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF opened at $20.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.
