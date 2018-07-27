$12.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Andeavor (ANDV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) will announce sales of $12.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Andeavor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.70 billion. Andeavor reported sales of $7.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Andeavor will report full-year sales of $46.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 billion to $53.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.04 billion to $60.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Andeavor.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ANDV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Andeavor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $4,574,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $13,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,321 shares of company stock valued at $83,542,252. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Andeavor by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andeavor by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Andeavor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDV stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $151.88.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

