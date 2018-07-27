1,105,585 Shares in Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDS. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 146,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 420,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 115,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $4.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of Precision Drilling opened at $3.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.