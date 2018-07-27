1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

FLWS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

1-800-Flowers.Com traded down $0.25, reaching $14.35, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 123,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.78 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $356,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,758 shares of company stock worth $1,819,015. Corporate insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

