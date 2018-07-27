$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (SAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,006. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

