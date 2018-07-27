$0.99 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $424.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

EPAM traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.57. 511,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,637. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,743,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,720,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 762,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,340,000 after acquiring an additional 254,435 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 163,106 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 363,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

