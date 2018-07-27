$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Barnes Group opened at $64.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 234.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $313,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

