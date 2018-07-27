-$0.66 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.45). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 222.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

In related news, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $8,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,608.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics opened at $37.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

