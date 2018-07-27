$0.59 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.20 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 50,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $2,235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,856 shares of company stock valued at $349,153. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA traded up $0.29, reaching $47.28, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,067,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,038. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

