$0.47 EPS Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. KNOT Offshore Partners posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $732.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

