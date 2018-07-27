$0.15 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. WideOpenWest also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin acquired 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $100,288.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 207,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 23.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.8% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest opened at $10.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $898.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,012.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.