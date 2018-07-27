$0.02 EPS Expected for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s earnings. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $215.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage traded down $0.41, reaching $14.52, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $333.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

