$0.01 EPS Expected for Redfin Corp (RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Redfin reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,856.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,711. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $11,034,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,104. Redfin has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -127.05.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

