Zscaler Inc (ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler traded down $1.55, reaching $39.67, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 855,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,153. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

