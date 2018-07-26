Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zosano Pharma an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Zosano Pharma traded up $0.05, reaching $4.40, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 111,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,549. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

