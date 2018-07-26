Zonecoin Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zonecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Zonecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,297.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004110 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006576 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00318589 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00064001 BTC.

About Zonecoin

ZNE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech . Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

