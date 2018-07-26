Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet traded down $0.51, hitting $116.63, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 16,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

