Zilla (ZLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $162,508.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00421094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00163237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,966,654 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.