Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $274.65 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.16.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.