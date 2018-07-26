Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $1,926,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,724. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.