Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

