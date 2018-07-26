Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 185,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.