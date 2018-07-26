Zeitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009319 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded down 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,210,215 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.