Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.50. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,513,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $444,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,067 shares of company stock worth $4,735,258. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TheStreet raised Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

