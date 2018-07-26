Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WPX Energy (WPX) to Buy

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WPX Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. WPX Energy has divested its San Juan Basin holdings and we believe its exposure in the Delaware and Williston basins to enable it to achieve the goal of higher oil generation in 2018. WPX Energy has transformed itself from a natural gas-focused company to an oil-focused one. The company has been able to do so through nearly $8 billion of transactions. WPX Energy is building up a strong portfolio of assets which will continue to boost its oil production and allow it to gain from improving commodity prices. However, the competitive energy space, stringent regulations and dependence on third parties to market their products are the headwinds. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPX. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.52.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,019. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $991,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 8,100 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $152,847.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,436,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,197,000 after purchasing an additional 815,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,507,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,833,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,259,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

