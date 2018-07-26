Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to “Hold”

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of DOC opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

