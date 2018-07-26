Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIX (IX) to Buy

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORIX opened at $84.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ORIX by 2,224.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.