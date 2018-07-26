Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBERIABANK (IBKC) to “Buy”

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,421,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 721,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

