Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity BancShares (EQBK) to “Hold”

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Equity BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Equity BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $611.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.60. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%. equities research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 527,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

