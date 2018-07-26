Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson struggles amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness. In second-quarter 2018, its Digital Services revenues declined 11% year over year due to continued losses in in legacy product sales and lower telecom core sales in North East Asia. Persistent low investments in mobile broadband in certain markets and lower managed services sales have hampered the sales of Networks segment, while lower legacy product sales have hurt IT & Cloud revenues. Soft mobile broadband demand and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom equipment behemoths, and this significantly dented Ericsson’s performance. The stock has also underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Ericsson continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts with focus on structural changes to help generate lasting efficiency gains.”

Several other research firms have also commented on ERIC. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson opened at $8.26 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

