Zacks Investment Research Lowers Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to Hold

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Krystal Biotech opened at $17.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CFO Antony A. Riley purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Suma Krishnan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,800 shares of company stock worth $399,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 552.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.