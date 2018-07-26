Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 580,385 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,524.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 256,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,040,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 218,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,326.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 203,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 616,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 185,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

