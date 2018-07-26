Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Azure Power Global traded up $0.19, reaching $14.50, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,283. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $372.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 296,972 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.